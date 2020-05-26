Scorchio! Charts showing temperatures up to 26C for Bank Holiday weekend
Hot, hot, hot!
Weather charts are showing temperatures up to 26C over the Bank Holiday weekend, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
The www.carlowweather.com weatherman said: "It is going to get warmer and warmer with latest charts showing up to 26C for Bank Holiday Monday, that is long way out in weather terms so stay tuned for updates.
"I might get some burger buns in early this week though just in case."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on