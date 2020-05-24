Two arrested after drugs discovery in Waterford
Two men have been arrested after a drugs discovery in Waterford.
Gardaí in Waterford were conducting patrols in St. Johns Park, Waterford City when they stopped and searched a vehicle late last night, Saturday, May 23 at approximately 11.40pm.
A quantity of alprazolam tables were seized with an estimated street value of €23,000.
A man in his late 30s and a male youth were arrested.
They were currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They havw subsequent released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
Investigations are ongoing.
