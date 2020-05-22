Men in court in Waterford over drugs, cash and firearms seizure

Gardaí have charged two men, aged 29 and 32, in relation to a drugs, cash and firearms seizure that took place on Wednesday, May 20 in south Kilkenny.

The two men are due to appear before Waterford District Court today, May 22 at 2.30pm.

The third man arrested in relation to this matter has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.