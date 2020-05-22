Yellow weather warning in place in Waterford until tonight

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place in Waterford until 9pm on Friday, May 22.

The warning is in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon

It warns: "Strong southwesterly winds will give damaging gusts of 80 to 100 km/hr."

The warning is valid from 11am until 9pm on Friday. Yellow warnings are in place for the whole country with a specific warning advising of stronger winds in the west.