€435,000 funding boost for four harbour projects in Waterford

€435,000 in funding has been announced for four harbour projects in Waterford.

It is part of a wider €3.1m package announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD to assist 10 coastal Local Authorities undertake and complete 58 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways in their ownership.

Senator John Cummins said “I’m delighted with today’s announcement that four Waterford Projects have received funding. This package of financial support is aimed at maintenance and repair works, as well as supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour facilities."

 Tramore North Pier: €150,000

 Helvick Pier: €150,000

 Boatstrand Pier: €120,000

 Youghal Bridge / Ticknock Pier: €15,000

“The continuation of the Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Fund Programme is critical in helping Local Authorities like Waterford to repair and develop fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructures under their ownership. I am particularly conscious of how badly hit the fishery sector has been with Covid-19 and the looming threat that Brexit poses for the industry."

The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s 2020 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects, with the Local Authority providing the balance.

Announcing the funding Minister Michael Creed said: “The Local Authority owned harbours in receipt of funding under this year’s programme are fundamental to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities and play an important social and economic role in their respective localities by contributing to the ongoing development of fishing-related activities, increasing participation in marine leisure and supplementing measures to attract greater numbers of tourists which ultimately create the environment for job creation”

Minister Creed concluded the announcement by saying, “The €3.1m I have made available in 2020 is testament to my commitment to assist in the ongoing economic and social development in our rural coastal communities. This enlarged scheme will provide a much needed economic boost to these communities, given the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on rural areas. The diverse range of projects approved for funding under the programme are geographically spread across 10 Local Authorities and will not only create local construction employment over the lifetime of the projects, but equally will further enhance the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas.”