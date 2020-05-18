Traffic flow changes announced for Waterford city

Waterford City & County Council has announced directional changes to traffic flow in Waterford city centre.

The changes below will come into force from May 19.

Mayor’s Walk

Traffic flow will be one way only, from junction at Barrack Street to junction at Bachelor’s Walk. Traffic flow will be both ways from junction of Bachelor’s Walk to junction at Patrick Street.



Bachelor’s Walk

Traffic flow will be one way only, from its junction at Mayor’s Walk to Stephen Street.



O’Brien Street

Traffic flow will be one way only, from its junction at Newgate Street to Bachelor’s Walk.



New Street

Traffic flow from New Street and John’s Lane must exit left via Brown’s Lane. Traffic exiting Brown’s Lane can go via Castle Street or Hennessy’s Road.



Castle Street

Traffic flow will be one way only, between its junction with Brown’s Lane and Close Gate, and two way from its junction at Close Gate to its junction with Manor Street.



Parliament Street

Traffic flow will be one way, from its junction with Manor Street and its junction with Castle Street.



Brown’s Lane

Traffic flow will be two way, from its junction with Castle Street and its junction with New Street. Traffic flow from Hennessy’s Road via Browns Lane must exit left via Newgate Street.



Convent Hill

Traffic flow will be one way only from its junction at Barrack Street to entrance of Robert Thomson funeral home. Traffic flow will be both ways, from the junction at entrance to Thompson’s funeral home to the junction at Hennessy’s Road.

Together with traffic flow changes, four sets of new Traffic Signals will be operational from May 19. These signals are:

- College Street and Hennessy’s Road junction.

- Newgate Street /New Street/ Stephen’s Street /Brown’s Lane junction.

- Pedestrian Crossing on Brown’s Lane (near Castle Street).

- Pedestrian Crossing on Hennessy’s Road (near Convent Hill).