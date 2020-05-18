Shocking! Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with fence
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a fence.
Gardaí arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of drug driving following a collision with fencing in Dublin over the weekend.
The driver had no insurance or licence with court proceedings to follow.
Gardaí added: "Never drive under the influence."
Gardaí from Tallaght arrested the driver of this car on suspicion of Drug Driving— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 16, 2020
following a collision with fencing at Killinarden Way, Tallaght this afternoon.
Driver had No Insurance/License Proceedings to follow. Never drive under the
influence#StayHome#WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/mUCobymRjC
