Shocking! Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with fence

Never drive under the influence

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after colliding with a fence.

Gardaí arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of drug driving following a collision with fencing in Dublin over the weekend.

The driver had no insurance or licence with court proceedings to follow.

Gardaí added: "Never drive under the influence."

Check out the tweet below: 