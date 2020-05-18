Sea search resumes for missing man off Waterford coast

The Irish Coast Guard is involved in a sea search for a missing man off the coast of Tramore this morning.

Gardaí responded to the scene at Guillamene, Tramore before 10pm on Sunday night after the man went missing at the popular swimming spot.

The 39-year-old missing man is from the Tramore and the search is taking place around the town of Tramore and the coastal areas.

A Coast Guard helicopter became involved in the search late last night before being stood down until this morning.

The search is ongoing.

You can contact local gardai on 051-391620 if you know anything about the man's whereabouts.

