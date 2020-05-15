Warning issued as Waterford firefighters battle truck fire

Members of the public are being urged to "stand back and let the Fire Service position and access" vehicle fires due to a number of hidden dangers.

The above incident was tackled by Waterford firefighters in the city last weekend.

"A call of this nature may pose many risks to firefighters trying to extinguish it. Hazards such as electrical systems and possible multiple batteries packs situated in the truck. A primary fuel tank which could contain diesel, so running fuel fires may be an issue," Waterford Fire Service said.

"Compressed air and refrigeration systems can cause a toxic, flammable and can even be of an explosive nature. Structural collapse of the truck's compartment could also be an issue.

"Being quickly being able to identify what the load contains will help us decide how you might extinguish the contents, as well as identifying the driver/owner to gather the relevant information.

"Most importantly stand back and let the fire service position and access the incident in the safest possible way."