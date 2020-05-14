Waterford Animal Welfare make urgent appeal for funding

Waterford Animal Welfare (WAW) have launched their fundraising campaign Paw4WAW to appeal for urgent support during the Covid19 crisis. Through their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels they have set a Pet Photo Challenge, which asks to tag four friends and donate four euro to their GoFund Me page; Four Paws, Four Friends, Four Euro.

With the necessary lockdown restrictions in place, response unit of this non-profit group has been drastically reduced to only four people and their much-loved charity shop on the Quay has shut, which has lost them their main source of funding. The much-needed support will ensure the vital services they tirelessly provide across Munster and South Leinster, including twenty-four-hour emergency response, aftercare for animals (which includes rehabilitation, re-homing and re-release) and providing public advice, will continue throughout, and after, these trying and unprecedented times.

The Paw4WAW campaign also wishes to raise awareness of the incredible Covid19 specific services they now provide, which includes a free ‘Pets to Vets’ transport tailored to aid pet owners who are cocooning, self-isolating or otherwise vulnerable and struggling through the pandemic. This service has seen a huge increase in demand, straining the already precious resources WAW have been left with in these hard times.

Founder Andrew Quinn says “like everyone at the moment, we are facing huge challenges but are determined to keep up our work. We are always on hand, whenever needed and are dedicated to helping animals and those in our community who need us through this crisis. Your support would be so appreciated.”

WAW has created the Paw4WAW campaign with the help of Waterford based branding agency TOTEM. The team at TOTEM wanted to support a deserving charity during this difficult time. They were aware of the WAW’s great work and felt their creative skills could help raise the much-needed funds. For more information on how to support WAW, visit their Facebook page.