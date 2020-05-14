Network Ireland Waterford goes digital during Covid-19 lockdown

Network Ireland Waterford is a network dedicated to the personal and professional development of women across enterprise, professions, arts and charity sectors.

Despite only being re-established in Waterford in 2017, they have not allowed the current restriction hold their continued progress back.

They hold monthly meetings, traditionally in person, but since March have moved training and networking online. They train across a variety of topics and membership also automatically entitles you to the Network Ireland Mentoring for Success programme and access to other branch events which are easier to attend now with all events hosted online.

Since the Covid-19 crisis, Network Waterford have been proactive in providing ongoing training and support to members online. They have held yoga and brunch online, a LinkedIn workshop with Network Waterford President, Amy O’Sullivan from AOS Consulting, and a perfectly adapted presentation skills masterclass with Clodagh Walsh from SpeakEasy Communications who tailored the workshop to presenting on camera for our predominantly online professional lives.

On Friday, May 22, Network Waterford should have been celebrating the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards regional final, but alas, the awards deadline was extended to the end of July so, in its place, the branch have organised a wonderful panel on Business Planning for Recovery with experts in finance, HR and business continuity. You can book your place (free for members) on Eventbrite.

If you would like to find out more about this dynamic network and become a member, visit www.networkireland.ie or follow the branch on social media by searching Network Ireland Waterford Branch. You can also contact the branch directly by emailing waterford@networkireland.ie.