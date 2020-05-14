One weather chart showing some real warm weather for next week, says forecaster
The models are not agreeing
File photo
One weather chart is showing some real warm weather for next week, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to the www.carlowweather.com weatherman, there is a big variance between different models for next week with one showing some real warm weather but another predicting much cooler weather.
He added: "Expect big swings on automated forecasts on apps and sites over the next few days."
There is some uncertainty around Sunday which looks mild and the risk of showers has eased a little with the West really only seeing any real rainfall.
Alan said it is "still unclear on details for next week" with one weather chart moving milder but with a risk of light rain at times.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on