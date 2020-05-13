Got ya! Disqualified driver arrested with no insurance and tax disc of another vehicle

Court proceedings to follow

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

A disqualified driver has been arrested for no insurance and displaying the tax disc of another vehicle.

Naas Roads Policing Unit using the Mobility App discovered that this driver (pictured above) was a disqualified driver, had no insurance and was displaying a tax disc for another vehicle. 

The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.