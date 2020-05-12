McDonalds to start opening Drive-Thrus from next week
McDonalds will begin re-opening some of its outlets in Ireland from next week it has been confirmed.
Outlets in Dublin will be the first to open will all Drive-Thrus expected to be open by early June.
McDonalds has 95 restaurants across the country including a Drive-Thru in Tullamore.
Spend will be capped at €30 per car and the exact locations to open will be confirmed next week.
