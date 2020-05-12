Over a dozen dogs destined for the UK seized at Rosslare Europort

Seventeen dogs were seized at Rosslare Europort, Wexford last night (Monday, May 11) following a joint operation.

The dogs were discovered as a result of routine profiling during a search of an Irish registered transporter destined for Fishguard, Wales.

The joint operation involved Revenue Officers, An Garda Síochána, ISPCA, WSPCA and the Dog Warden from Wexford County Council.

All dogs were transferred into the care of WSPCA and the Wexford Dog Warden and follow up investigations are ongoing.