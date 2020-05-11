Waterford halts spread of coronavirus as latest numbers are revealed

Waterford has had no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the second consecutive day. The county has had a total of 143 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with most of those people now fully recovered.

Neighbouring counties continue to see increases with Tipperary's figure jumping by 6 to 523 on Monday. Kilkenny had three new cases bringing its total to 280 while Wexford saw an increase of three to a total of 202.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 15 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,467 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the crisis began in late February.

139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also announced on Monday. There has now been a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.