Waterford TD concerned teachers being lobbied for Leaving Cert grades

Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has voiced concerns over the potential lobbying of teachers and schools as part of the Department of Education’s new arrangement for the Leaving Certificate Exams in the light of the Covid crisis.

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh worked as a Primary School Teacher in Tramore up to his election to Dáil Éireann in February.

"I hope that the Department will put in place mechanisms which will protect teachers and schools from lobbying and canvassing by parents and students over potential exam grades. It is human nature for parents and students to want to achieve the highest possible grades but at the same time, teachers cannot be placed in a vulnerable position by this new system," Deputy Ó Cathasaigh commented.

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh represented the Green Party at the Department of Education briefing in relation to the cancellation of the Leaving Cert where The Secretary General of the Department outlined the arrangements for this year’s Leaving Certificate. He had a number of questions for the Secretary General.

"I asked if results from this adapted system would be accepted for courses in the UK and was given assurances that they would and that Ucas (the UK’s equivalent of our CAO system) had been contacted. I also sought assurances that there would be no grade erosion for people with Leaving Cert results from previous and I am happy that their previous results will stand.

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh also expressed concerns about school profiling in the wake of the cancellation of this years Leaving Certificate.

"I would be concerned about school profiling as part of the mechanism for deciding final Leaving Cert results given that I, myself, attended a school which would be described by many as disadvantaged. I am very much aware that there are several cohorts within the Class of 2020 who have been disadvantaged by school closures, stress, uncertainty and the measures now in place and I hope that the Department will continue to look out for those students.

"I welcome the certainty that has been given to this year’s Leaving Cert students. This time of the year is a stressful time for Leaving Cert students at the best of times but the Covid Crisis and ensuing worry and uncertainty resulted in this cohort being under unbearable pressure. Although it’s not an ideal outcome and I know that there will be students who are unhappy with it, it’s probably the best outcome in the context of public health and the mental wellbeing of the students."

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh is a member of the Green Party's Negotiating Team which is participating in talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael towards Government Formation.