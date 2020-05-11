Greens call for lockdown redesign of Waterford carpark

The West Waterford Greens have called on Waterford City and County Council to redesign Scanlon’s Yard Carpark.

Work is due to be completed later this year on the carpark and this is a golden opportunity to address the poor layout of the site, according to the group.

“I think anyone who has parked in Scanlon’s Yard has experienced the cramped conditions there when it is busy. I have heard no end of complaints about the tight spaces there. I’ve had to get into the car through the passenger side on several occasions myself, and more than one person has told me they’ve had to get into their car through the boot because the car was pinned at both sides,” said Críostóir Ó Faoláin, the Green Party Local Area Rep for Dungarvan.

"The layout of spaces in the carpark needs to be looked at to make sure that minimum requirements are met. Too many vehicles are damaged and too often people can’t get back into their own car when they return to their vehicle. The tight spacing is also inefficient, several spaces are often left unusable due to people not being able to get their car into them.

"We have written to the council asking that additional disabled parking spaces, and 'age-friendly' spaces for older people be considered for the layout of the carpark. Some additional Electric Vehicle fast charging points should be included in the design, and secure bike racks for people to safely store their bicycle would also be a welcome addition.

"We are also asking that these works be moved forward so that they can be completed while demand for parking space in the town is low. As we move through the phases of reopening our economy, many businesses in Dungarvan will be struggling to recover.

"Having the works in the carpark completed in time for this reopening will help these businesses rather than closing the carpark in the middle of the recovery period."

Tom Keith, The Local Green Party Rep for the Comeragh Area, added: “As people throughout the county travel to Dungarvan after lockdown they will want secure and appropriate socially distant parking available to protect their own health and that of others. We encourage the council to be proactive in implementing these measures early.”