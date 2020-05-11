Two women arrested over stabbing in South East

Two women in their 30s arrested in connection to a serious assault on a man in his 40s in the South East on Sunday. May 10, have been released without charge by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter relates to a serious assault that occurred at a residence in Clonard, Co Wexford at approximately 1:10am on Sunday, May 10.

A man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two women were arrested at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.