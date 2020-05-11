"It could be 10 days before most areas see any risk of real rainfall," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the weather this week will be dry with sunny spells most days and it could be 10 days before most areas see any risk of real rainfall.

Met Éireann has also said it will be dry but cool this week while Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan says high pressure looks set to make a return later this week.