Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to become much cooler and blustery in a northerly airflow Saturday night and Sunday, but dry and bright with a touch of frost possible Sunday and Monday night, remaining mostly dry and settled through the rest of the week with temperatures gradually improving.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for it be mostly warm and sunny, although isolated showers, some heavy, will develop during the afternoon. Warm for most, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, but cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts, with maximum values of 14 to 17 degrees. Winds mostly light, north or variable, increasing moderate in northern parts later in the day.

Showers clearing early giving a mostly dry night on Saturday night. It will gradually turn much colder from the north with lows of 4 to 6 degrees in the north, and 7 to 10 degrees in the south, with moderate northeast winds.

Sunday will be cold and breezy, but mainly dry, with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in the north, with 12 to 15 degrees in the south, in mostly moderate to fresh northeast winds, fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

Dry overnight on Sunday, but cold, with a touch of frost possible. Lows of 0 to +4 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.