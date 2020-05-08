Greens to co-opt new councillor in Waterford after shock resignation

Following on from the discovery of a technicality preventing her going forward in her role as councillor, Green Party member Laura Swift has reluctantly given up her seat on Waterford City and County Council.

Waterford Green Party have started the selection process to co-opt a replacement candidate.

Ms Swift, who had been working two days a week as a mediator in the Family Mediation Service, was informed in recent days that due to her work there she is not, eligible to also work as a county councillor. She has written to the council to inform

them.

Speaking of her disappointment, the former councillor said she had been proud to be a green representative for the people of Waterford.

“When Marc O Cathasaigh was elected to the Dail in February I was delighted to be selected to take his place on Waterford City and County Council.

“In the last week, I have been informed by my employer that due to my work in the Family Mediation Service I am not eligible to also work as a county councillor.

“At the time that I agreed to go forward as a councillor, I was not aware of this stipulation. I am disappointed at this turn of events.

"I am grateful to the Green Party for having given me this opportunity. I have no doubt that they will choose an excellent candidate to fill the vacancy. I wish them the very best. It is a challenging though rewarding job.

"I would also like to thank the people in the Council: both the other Councillors and the administrative staff, who were welcoming and helpful. They are doing a good job, in difficult times and long may it continue.”