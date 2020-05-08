Report examines the impact of design on business and life in Waterford

The work of a number of local designers and studios feature in a significant new research project for the Irish communications design sector.

Launched this week, Map Irish Design helps reveal the impact of design on life, culture, business and society in Ireland over the past decade. It examines more than 2300 design projects gathered since 2010 for inclusion in the 100 Archive - an online archive of the best in Irish communication design from hundreds of Irish designers in Ireland and abroad.

Waterford-based design studio TrueOutput has submitted more than 40 projects to the 100 Archive for local clients including Waterford Distillery, the Theatre Royal and dhb Architects. Meanwhile, Wexford-based designers Rosanne Lancaster, Counterpart, Lands and Pixelpod have shown how design can impact on small businesses, the shopfronts we pass in our towns and the local cultural amenities we enjoy.

This is demonstrated through projects such as Lancaster’s identity for BlueZone Fitness, Counterpart’s Neighbourhood Espresso cafe in Carlow and Pixelpod’s website for La Cote seafood restaurant in Wexford, and Lands’ exhibition for Portraits of the Invisible at Wexford Library in 2014.

Funded by the Creative Ireland Programme, Map Irish Design seeks to build a picture of communication design in Ireland: who makes it, where, with whom and why spanning a host of media, outputs and contexts - from posters for club nights to international corporate rebrands and from identities for small businesses to campaigns for major social movements.

Design for print, digital and web, typography, wayfinding and signage, packaging, identity and branding, editorial design, motion design and more are examined to show how business in Ireland continues to change, which social movements we care about and how we express ourselves creatively and culturally.

Available on map.100archive.com, the research is presented as a rich digital media resource of videos, dynamic graphics, data visualisations and stunning imagery under the four themes of building culture, changing value, shaping the everyday and expanding our horizons.

Speaking about Map Irish Design, Aideen McCole who led the project for 100 Archive says,

“While the 100 Archive has been gathering this material since 2012, we have never had the time or resources to really look at it and see what it says about the design industry in Ireland and the impact it has on business, culture and society in this country. Design completely surrounds us, such as the coffee cups we drink out of, the websites we visit, the shopfronts we pass by and the signs which help us navigate our towns and cities.

"The design process shapes a significant amount of the fabricated world and the work of communication designers contributes much of our visual landscape and material culture. From the tiny details on a postage stamp to a campaign seen on banners, billboards and buses across the country, the 100 Archive reflects just how much design affects us every day.”

Map Irish Design was funded by the Creative Ireland Programme through its National Creativity Fund. Director of the Creative Ireland Programme, Tania Banotti, says:

“Design in all its many iterations is integrated so firmly into our daily lives that we are often oblivious to it, however, great design always stands out. It captures our imagination, changes thinking and behaviour and sets a standard for others to follow. Creative Ireland is delighted to support Map Irish Design. Not only does it shine a light on Ireland's extraordinary design community, it celebrates their work and will provide inspiration for future generations of designers and makers.”