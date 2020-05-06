UPDATED: Advice on fishing in your area based on the latest Government Covid-19 advice

Inland Fisheries Ireland has updated its advice regarding angling to reflect the latest Government advice during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As and from May 6:

Anglers may fish in a location less than or equal to 5km from home

Further guidance is available at https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Notices/covid-19-statement.html

Open Fisheries

IFI owned/managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries.

ESB fisheries are now also open.

The status of private and club run fisheries is a matter for the fishery manager/committee.

Information regarding the purchase of permits and salmon licences is available online at www.fishinginireland.info.

Inland Fisheries Irelands will continue to monitor the situation and make further updates as appropriate in line the Governments Roadmap for reopening society and business.