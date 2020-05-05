Waterford FC issue statement after staff are laid off by email

Waterford FC have issued a statement confirming the temporary lay-off of its staff, players and manager as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement comes after first team boss Alan reynolds criticised the manner in which staff were told of the news by email.

"Waterford FC have followed guidelines and have paid close attention to articles and statements made by Government Ministers and public health officials on Covid-19. We are well aware that the preservation of the lives and health of our community must take precedence over soccer," the club said.

"It has been ten weeks since our last game and therefore the last time we generated any form of home game revenue. Despite these circumstances, we have kept our staff under employment until today.

"After much deliberation, we have had to follow Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic and temporarily lay off our staff to safeguard the future of the football club. We will review the situation when conditions improve.

"We hope all of our supporters are in good health and are staying safe."