Small increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in Waterford

Waterford now has 138 cases of coronavirus. This is an increase of one since Thursday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 34 more people with COVID-19 have sadly died.

There have now been a total of 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 1 May, the HPSC has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%