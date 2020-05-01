Waterford firefighters pay tribute as colleague retires

Waterford City Fire Service has paid tribute after Green Watch firefighter Anna-Marie Langford retires.

Anna-Marie worked her last shift with her colleagues on Thursday.

Anna-Marie has given 19 years service to the brigade having originally joined as a retained fighter in 2001. She then subsequently joined the full-time ranks in 2005.

"We would all like to wish her the very best in her well-earned retirement and we are sure that she will keep herself busy. We have a retirement wall in the Station where everybody that has served has their photo on the wall in some shape or form and Anna-Marie’s will be a little different and iconic seeing as Social Distancing was been observed," the service said.