Waterford punter scoops €6,000 from €10 bet

A punter in Waterford had a Wednesday night to remember when they landed an incredible Irish Lotto bet, despite only investing €10 on their lucky numbers.

The anonymous customer placed a simple €10 treble online through their BoyleSports account on three numbers coming out in the Irish Lotto draw that evening.

The numbers selected were 8, 23, and 41 and when they all rolled out of the drum, the celebrations could begin. Their €10 bet landed the massive odds of 625/1 and returned a cool €6,250 profit.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our customer in Waterford who was aiming high with a very small stake, but their ambition has been rewarded handsomely with a whopping profit of €6,250 for just a €10 bet. We admire them for their big thinking and good luck to them splashing out with their winnings.”