PICTURE: Driver stopped at Covid-19 checkpoint with almost 20 year old learner permit
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
A driver has been stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint unaccompanied and with an almost 20 year old learner permit.
Gardaí said: "Driver was driving unaccompanied with a 19 year old learner permit, had no tax or NCT. Now they have a court appearance."
The driver of this car was stopped at a COVID checkpoint this morning. Driver was driving unaccompanied with a 19 year old learner permit, had no tax or NCT. Now they have a court appearance #StayHome #WashYourHands #OperationFanacht pic.twitter.com/HsznaOvj1m— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2020
