Communities in Waterford come together on Facebook to lift spirits during Covid-19  

As people across Ireland adjust to unprecedented social distancing, communities in Waterford are coming together online.

Throughout the county, people are showing extraordinary acts of kindness and volunteerism through their personal Facebook and Instagram pages, or as part of new Coronavirus support Facebook Groups and initiatives.

One such online community is Covid-19 Waterford Community Care Action Group with over 7,000 members offering help to the elderly and vulnerable. Members of the online community use this group to coordinate deliveries of groceries, medication, prescriptions, fuel and other essentials to those who need it most.

They also bake and deliver cakes and treats to frontline and essential workers. The members also use this group to share helpful information such as local business opening hours, recipes and exercise challenges to keep people busy while at home. Smaller community Facebook groups across the county, such as Cappoquin Community Covid-19 Support Group and Dungarvan Community Covid-19 Resource Group are working hard to support and connect their friends and neighbours, offering help, sharing uplifting content and offering time for a chat if people are feeling lonely.

Staying active and positive is more important than ever during this challenging time. My Yoga Waterford are doing what they can to keep minds and bodies alike happy and healthy during the crisis by sharing yoga video tutorials, breathing and mindfulness exercises and motivational quotes on their Facebook page.

Facebook Group, Waterford Musicians’ Noticeboard are using their platform to bring music into homes all over the county and beyond. Using Facebook Live, they broadcast live sessions for people to enjoy while at home from Waterford bands and musicians such as The Singularity, Aine O’Gorman and Brighin Carr.

Commenting on the community spirit of Waterford, Head of Facebook Ireland Gareth Lambe said; “People have always come to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to build community and connect with friends and family. In recent weeks, however, we are witnessing something truly remarkable. In the face of the unparalleled challenges, people in Waterford are taking to our platforms to help not only their communities, friends and families, but frontline health workers, emergency service personnel and even complete strangers through these challenging times. We are seeing first-hand that when people are connected they can achieve extraordinary things.”

