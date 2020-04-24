Gardaí issue warning over sick Covid-19 iTunes gift card scam

Gardaí have moved to warn the public over a scam tricking them into purchasing iTunes gift cards. This scam has been highlighted previously but has re-emerged in recent days with a slight twist.

Gardaí recently received a report from a company who had received a fraudulent email claiming to be a member of staff in a senior position. They asked that a staff member to go and purchase iTunes gift cards, which they did, and share the 16-digit code on the back of the card. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online.

In this incident, the fraudulent email stated the gift cards were being used "as a donation to the local hospice” and made reference to Covid-19.

Gardaí are advising people to be vigilant and suspicious of any calls, voicemails, emails etc. from people claiming to represent a company or organisation you may be a customer of or work for. The person contacting you may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or other personal information.

Always say "NO” to unsolicited calls or emails seeking private information about you. Private information includes your name, address, date of birth, family details, bank account numbers, PIN, Passwords.

Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the person contacting you. If you receive a request from someone within your business and you are unsure, ring them directly to verify. Do not reply directly to the email.