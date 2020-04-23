Waterford to share new funding pot to tackle upsurge in illegal dumping

Some €1 million in funding will be given to local authorities to combat a worrying rise in illegal dumping during the Covid-19 emergency, according to Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has developed an Anti-Dumping Initiative to work in partnership with Waterford City & County Council and community organisations in developing appropriate enforcement responses and carrying out clean-up operations in Waterford.

Senator Cummins said: “Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, there has been a marked increase in illegal dumping. Unfortunately, there have been numerous instances reported to me in recent weeks and the council staff are doing their best in the current climate to get to all these areas”.

“There are many environmental problems and health risks caused by illegal dumping and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure waste is disposed of in the correct fashion. Waterford City & County Council can apply for funding from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment until May 4 for its enforcement operations and I would strongly encourage it to do so.”

Waste removal and the installation of CCTV or other monitoring and surveillance equipment will be among the activities supported with funds from the Anti-Dumping initiative. Since the introduction of the Anti-Dumping Initiative in 2017, funding of €6.3 million has been provided which has supported over 700 projects across all 31 local authorities and removed 10,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

Senator Cummins added, “this funding is in addition to the €7.4 million annual enforcement grant, which supports the recruitment and retention of 150 local authority waste enforcement personnel across the country”.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton said: "I am extremely concerned with reports of an increase in illegal dumping during the Covid crisis. By providing local authorities with advance funding we will ensure they can respond quickly and decisively. Illegal dumping is committed by a minority but is a scourge on local communities.”