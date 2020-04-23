Man charged in relation to serious Waterford assault
Man charged in relation to serious Waterford assault
Gardaí investigating an assault incident that occurred in the Bayview area of Tramore, Co. Waterford last week have charged a man aged in his 30s.
Three males aged in their 60s, 30s and 20s received non-life-threatening injuries following an assault by a man which involved a knife and a dog.
All males were taken to University Hospital Waterford at the time.
A man in his 30s has now been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Waterford District Court on Thursday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on