Man charged in relation to serious Waterford assault

Gardaí investigating an assault incident that occurred in the Bayview area of Tramore, Co. Waterford last week have charged a man aged in his 30s.

Three males aged in their 60s, 30s and 20s received non-life-threatening injuries following an assault by a man which involved a knife and a dog.

All males were taken to University Hospital Waterford at the time.

A man in his 30s has now been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Waterford District Court on Thursday.