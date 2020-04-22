Government 'hopeful' events like the Ploughing can go ahead on limited basis, reports

There are reports online that the Government is "hopeful" events like the Ploughing can go ahead on limited basis in September.

However, a decision on that is not likely for a few weeks.

Gavan Reilly, the Virgin Media political correspondent, has said that a senior source has told him the Government remains "hopeful" that sporting events, concerts or events like the Ploughing Championships can go ahead on a limited basis from September.

In a statement this Tuesday evening, the Government noted there are a number of "largescale future events" which require licensing and the involvement of the HSE and An Garda Síochána, and public consultation before local authorities can make any decision.

"In the case of these particular events, and taking account of the impacts on the integrity of the licensing process in the short-term due to restrictions on stakeholder involvement, local authorities have been advised by government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August," read the statement.

