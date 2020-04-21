Work begins today on two 'essential' construction sites in Waterford

The Government of Ireland through the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has determined that certain social housing projects are deemed essential within the meaning of the Covi-19 health regulations.

In Waterford, certain projects have been identified as meeting the criteria and these sites will re-commence construction activity immediately.

These sites are Knight’s Grange, Lacken, Waterford City (S & K Carey Construction) and Na Fearnóga, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (Nevin Construction).

Additional sites are also expected to recommence in the near future.

In each case, the contractor employed by the local authority will undertake the works in accordance with HSE and Government COVID-19-related public health guidelines and recommendations.

In addition, Waterford Council continues with limited maintenance works to their own properties and also with the return to use of void/vacant properties throughout the city and county.

Waterford Council would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this time.