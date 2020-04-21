Garda car damaged in Waterford as driver fails to stop for gardaí

A man has been arrested after failing to stop for gardaí in Waterford.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 19, at approximately 6.35pm, after a vehicle failed to stop for gardaí in Waterford city.

Gardaí say a managed containment operation then ensued which ended when the offending vehicle stopped at Castletown, Waterford.

During the course of the containment operation, an official Garda car was damaged but no persons were injured.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Waterford Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged in relation to this incident and appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Monday.