Woman rushed to Waterford hospital as man dies in tragic road crash

Gardaí have attended the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5am on Monday, April 20, on the N25 at Ballinaboola, County Wexford.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female front-seat passenger in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.