Men's Development Network extend male advice line to seven-day service

National charity the Men’s Development Network has announced that it is now extending its Male Advice Line into a 7 day a week service to cope with the increased demand for advice in dealing with increased tensions in the home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The freephone 1800 816 588 is open from 10am – 6pm Mondays and Wednesdays, 12 noon - 8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 2pm - 6pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it is a dedicated line for male victims (or their friends or family) of various forms of abuse.

Visit www.mensnetwork.ie for more information.

"While this lockdown is not a cause of domestic violence or abuse, any situation that increases anxiety, fear, emotional or financial insecurity can create an environment where there is greater risk of violent, abusive and controlling behavior. While women are more severely impacted by domestic violence, men can also be victims, and deserve both our sympathy and help," says Derek Smith, MAL supervisor.

The charity is also offering its counselling service via online and phone, as well as its MEND programme; a perpetrator intervention and partner support programme.

“The MEND programme offers support to men who want to change their abusive behaviour. Normally these programmes run in one-to-one or group sessions. During the lockdown we offer phone and online support to men who recognise their behaviour is hurting those they love. Domestic violence and abuse is unacceptable and needs to stop,” says Roisin Davies, MEND facilitator.

For further information www.mensnetwork.ie or phone 051 878866 if you are in the east of the country or www.moveireland.ie phone 065-6848689 if you are in the west of the country.