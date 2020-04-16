Coronavirus patient admitted to ICU at Univesity Hospital Waterford

One coronavirus patients at University Hospital Waterford is currently being treated in ICU, according to a report from the HSE.

Figures are been compiled to track the daily spread of the virus and its impact on healthcare settings. The latest COVID-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report was published by the HSE Performance Management and Improvement Unit on Wednesday evening. The numbers are accurate as of 8pm on Wednesday.

While the rate of hospital admission and rate of admission to ICU is declining nationwide, the report shows that there is one confirmed coronavirus patient in ICU in Waterford.

These numbers have been confirmed by the ICU Bed Information System operated by the National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA).

The report also shows that as of 8pm on Wednesday, there are four vacant critical care beds in Waterford. There is further capacity elsewhere in the country. 277 critical care beds are occupied nationwide with 127 currently vacant.

University Hospital Waterford now has nine coronavirus patients with most of these (8) being treated in regular beds. Waterford now has a total of 90 cases of coronavirus, meaning around 10% of all of those cases are currently in hospital in Waterford. A further piece of positive news is that the hospital in Waterford only confirmed one new case of the virus in the 24 hours prior to the publication of this report. There are, however, 13 further suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

A map detailing where exactly coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Waterford has also been released by the HSE. You can view that map HERE.