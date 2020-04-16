New map shows exactly where coronavirus cases are in Waterford

A newly released map has revealed the spread of coronavirus across Waterford and across the country.

The map shows the prevalence of the disease right across the country with few areas left unaffected.

In Waterford, most cases are clustered around the city but there are notable clusters of cases in both Dungarvan and Tramore. Cases in Clonmel too look to have spilled over the border into Waterford.

Most parts of west Waterford are not as badly affected.

As of April 13, Waterford has had 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus.