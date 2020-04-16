Limerick illustrator launches free 'design your own GAA kit' colouring book

Damien Quinn, a Limerick artist now based in Sydney, has compiled a 'blank' GAA Kit design book, which is now downloadable and free. See the link here.

As stated in Damien's tweet, "everyone has their favourite kit" so here is a chance to make one of your own. Make sure to share your designs with Damien online and if you would like yours to featured on our website, send us a picture through Facebook.