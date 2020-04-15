Two south-east healthcare workers die from coronavirus

It has been reported that two workers at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny have died from Covid-19.

It is understood that the two health service staff were in their 40s and 50s.

It's reported that a woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and a man died at his home on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group, which includes the general hospital in Kilkenny, told RTÉ News that two healthcare workers from St Luke’s had passed away, having tested positive for Covid-19.

"We wish to give our sincere condolences to their family, friends and colleagues," she said.

