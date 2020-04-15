Virtual night club to raise money for University Hospital Waterford

Clubs Online for the Frontline is a new initiative where 20 nightclubs around Ireland, including here in Waterford, are running a virtual live festival-style concert in order to raise funds for hospitals around Ireland.

Last weekend, the organisers raised €3,000 for the Mater Foundation, and this weekend their target is €2,500 for University Hospital Waterford.

DONATE HERE

"We are delighted to have Joel Corry as our headline DJ along with Welshy, PBH & Jack, Micky Quinn, Darren Browne, Graham Kenneally & Jen Payne," organisers said.

It all kicks off at 6pm on Clubs Online for the Frontline on Facebook as well as over 20 pages from Ireland's nightclubs and bars.

"Please donate the cost of a drink for our frontline workers."

You can donate to the Waterford frontline HERE.