Chris O'Dowd champions Ireland with 'sexy' photos of landscape

Hollywood actor and proud Roscommon man Chris O'Dowd has shared Ireland with his millions of social media followers with a gallery of pictures.

The Bridesmaids star put a call-out for pictures on Easter Sunday, posting to Twitter: "Homesick today. Can anyone in the west of Ireland send me big sexy photos of landscapes please."

People responded with some epic photographs from all over Ireland. To date, Chris has received 3,500 replies to his original call-out.

Here are just some of the photographs posted on the thread:

Taken at Lough Derravaragh outside Mullingar not too far from Boyle by @decmurr . pic.twitter.com/0pkHDa0eNe April 13, 2020

Cliffs of Moher, Co.Clare, Storm Ciara, 2020 pic.twitter.com/DBTApSAPm8 — Elaine Farrell (@FoolinInDoolin) April 13, 2020

County Clare sunset pic.twitter.com/QmQql5r1Lw — Ruth Smith (@theruthsmith) April 12, 2020

Glendale Co Leitrim and Mullaghmore pic.twitter.com/J64RwOp5dn — Eddie Lee (@EdSligo) April 13, 2020

Killarney, Kerry. Near Ross castle. Last sunset before lockdown pic.twitter.com/EA94DmWKk5 — Jane (@JaneCollins16) April 12, 2020

This might work for ya Chris, was taken on a wonderful starry night near your home place pic.twitter.com/37bpoDnkTZ — Eddie Lee (@EdSligo) April 13, 2020

Keem Strand Beach, Achill Island, Co. Mayo pic.twitter.com/gwUksiq3KP — Ben "Stay Indoors" Stephens (@stephens_ben) April 13, 2020