Waterford hospital staff overwhelmed by public kindness over Easter

Grace Rothwell, General Manager of University Hospital Waterford wishes to thank local businesses and members of the public for their generosity towards the Hospital.

Grace said that “over the bank holiday weekend, members of the public and local businesses kindly donated and dropped food and Easter Eggs into the hospital. On behalf of management and staff at University Hospital Waterford, I would like to sincerely thank people for this generosity and kindness, it is very much appreciated by all staff members at the hospital. This support and kindness shown has helped boosted the morale of staff in the hospital."

Grace went on the remind people that “unfortunately we are still unable to facilitate visitors at the hospital. We fully appreciate that this is difficult for people who have loved ones in the hospital, but the restriction was introduced in the interest of patient and staff safety. On behalf of all staff at the hospital, I am appealing to people to follow the Government guidelines relating to social distancing and hygiene, to ensure that they do not contribute to spreading the coronavirus.”