'I'm not moving,' Waterford pooch defies Garda Covid-19 checkpoint over Easter weekend
Brave dog!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"I'm not moving," Rolo the dog defied a Garda Covid-19 checkpoint over Easter weekend.
Gardaí said: "Rolo the dog was stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Passage East, Waterford.
"He wasn't too impressed when advised his journey wasn't necessary and to return home immediately."
Rolo the dog was stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Passage East, Waterford. He wasn't too impressed when advised his journey wasn't necessary and to return home immediately.#StayHome #SocialDistancing #OperationFanacht pic.twitter.com/XMxleFxrYm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2020
