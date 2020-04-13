Pubs and schools warned about health risk of idle equipment during Covid-19 lockdown

There are potential health risks associated with water-fed equipment that have been left idle during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a company that specialises in the field.

Euro Refrigeration Limited says such equipment is present in many locations across Ireland, including schools, pubs and hotels and due to the current widespread closures, they are temporarily not in use.

The firm advises that if water-fed equipment has been idle for a period of 14 days or more, the build-up of stagnated water has the high potential to create areas of health risk, including the growth of bacteria and viral infections, once they come back into use. It warns that Anyone who consumes water or ice from a contaminated machine can be at risk.

Euro Refrigeration Limited is advising users with water-fed equipment at their locations, that has not been used in the last twelve days, that they should be properly decommissioned, in line with health regulations.

It says the decommissioning process is relatively simple and involves all water being drained, followed by a complete sanitation of the system with a chlorine-based product.

Peter Wynne, Managing Director of Euro Refrigeration Limited said: “With many businesses, schools and offices closed for the foreseeable future, it essential to decommission water-fed equipment to avoid a build-up of bacteria and viruses during this period. As a preventative measure, our engineers will be carrying out decommissions in the coming weeks to avoid any potential health issues. We currently have hundreds of machines rented to various sectors and will, of course, be decommissioning all of this equipment at no cost to our customers.”

Peter Wynne added: “We would urge customers to arrange for all equipment to be decommissioned. Once this process is complete, the machines will be ready for immediate use once the restrictions have been lifted. We will also issue the appropriate certification that can be produced in the event of an inspection when businesses and other organisations return to normal.”