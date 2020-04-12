Waterford approaches 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Waterford continues to increase according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 63 on Saturday to 67 today according to the latest available figures.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (4,514) and Cork (648). The smallest number of cases are in Roscommon (31), Leitrim (32) and Carlow (32).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening show that another 14 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have sadly lost their lives. These latest reported deaths bring Ireland's death toll to 334.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 727 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. There are now 9,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.