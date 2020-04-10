Waterford bishop carries cross through streets for Good Friday

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, carried a large cross through the empty streets of Waterford today in commemoration of Good Friday.

In an interview with RTE’s nationwide to be broadcast later this evening (Good Friday), Bishop reminded the nation that Easter was a time to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and that suffering with love leads to greater glory.

“Our nations knows a lot about sacrifice these days,” Bishop Cullinan told RTE, “but the sun will rise again, just as Our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, rose from the dead on Easter Sunday almost 2,000 years ago."