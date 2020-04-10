Waterford TD calls on bank to provide lodgement facility in Lismore

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford, Mary Butler, has called on Bank of Ireland to examine if there is any way that it could provide a lodgement facility for customers in Lismore.

The bank has had to close the bank as a result of “staffing constrictions” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Butler said, “These are unprecedented times and I fully appreciate that all businesses, including our banks, are having to adapt to adhere to the public health guidelines. One of the results of this revision of practices has been the temporary closure of the Bank of Ireland in Lismore.

“I understand that the bank has to act in the best interests of its staff and my contacts with bank representatives in Waterford have been very helpful and constructive, however, customers in West Waterford will have to travel either 25km to Dungarvan or 27k to Fermoy if they want to lodge money.

“People simply don’t want to travel those distances when the advice is to stay at home. My main concern is that people may feel the need to keep their cash and cheques in their homes rather than making the journey to lodge them.

“I will continue to engage with Bank of Ireland and see what other options could be explored to facilitate lodgement facilities in Lismore."